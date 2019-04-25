This week’s 5 best bets for arts and culture in Las Vegas

Erich Bergen (Warner Bros. Pictures International Publicity)

Stage and screen star Erich Bergen performs two shows at The Smith Center this weekend. The “Madam Secretary” actor, who recently made his Broadway debut in “Waitress,” sings selections from the Great American Songbook and contemporary hits at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $39 to $69; call 702-749-2000.

UNLV Dance

“Harmonious Motions,” the UNLV Dance Department’s season-ending concert, showcases works created by students majoring in dance performance and choreography at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Dance Studio One at UNLV’s Alta Ham Fine Arts. Tickets are $10 to $18 at unlv.edu/pac.

‘27’

Opera Las Vegas and Cockroach Theatre Company explore the relationship of expat American writers Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas in “27” at Art Square Theatre. The witty, contemporary opera, by composer Ricky Ian Gordon and librettist Royce Vavrek, is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Sunday and on select dates through May 5. Tickets are $20 to $25 at cockroachtheatre.com.

Musical tribute

The Las Vegas Jazz Society salutes Las Vegas musicians from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bootlegger Bistro. The show features performances by Curt Miller and the Boneheads, comic Pete Barbutti and vocalist Marlena Shaw. General admission is $20 (includes appetizers). For details, visit lvjs.org.

Pirate Fest

Pirate Fest — featuring entertainment, craft vendors, food, a beer garden and more — will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road. Tickets are $10 to $15 per day ($15 to $25 for a two-day wristband). Ages 4 and younger are free. For details, visit piratefestlv.com.