This week’s 5 best bets for arts and culture in Las Vegas

The Okee Dokee Brothers open the Children’s Summer Concert Series and Discovery Children’s Museum celebrates superheroes in this week’s arts roundup.

Byron Stout is the featured artist at July's First Friday.

"You Cant Bring Me Down" by JW Caldwell

"Big Deal" by JW Caldwell

"I Only Fail When I Try" by JW Caldwell

"Nostalgia" by JW Caldwell

First Friday

Asking participants to rejuvenate their creative selves this summer, July’s First Friday features interactive art projects, cooling areas, and works by more than 100 original artists. The “rejuve”-themed downtown arts district event also includes entertainment, a drum circle and a fun zone from 5 to 11 p.m. Byron Stout is this month’s featured artist. For more information, visit ffflv.org.

Okee Dokee Brothers

Grammy-winning folk and roots music duo Justin Lansing and Joe Mailander perform songs from their new album, “Winterland,” at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St., and 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Tickets to the Children’s Summer Concert Series event are $5 at artslasvegas.org.

‘Dino Might’

A custom mural and other works illustrate what dinosaurs “might” say or do in Las Vegas artist JW Caldwell’s new exhibit at the Springs Preserve. “Dino Might” can be viewed in the Origen Museum’s Big Springs Gallery through Sept. 22. For more information, visit springspreserve.org.

The Nik Naks

Musical duo Sam Lemos and Jean-Francois Thibeault present a fun, interactive concert for all ages at 11 a.m. Sunday and July 14 at Cockroach Theatre, 1025 S. First St. Tickets are $10 at cockroachtheatre.com.

Superhero Day

Discovery Children’s Museum will celebrate superheroes with a variety of activities — including a scavenger hunt, fashion show and storytime — from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Las Vegas Avengers, a nonprofit organization, will make a special appearance, and guests can participate in a superhero cape workshop for an additional fee. For details and museum tickets, visit discoverykidslv.org.