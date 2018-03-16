This week’s 5 best bets for arts culture

Las Vegas may be far from the Emerald Isle, but a free, all-ages St. Patrick’s Day Festival will transform downtown’s Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, with music by local bands Darby O’Gill and the Little People and Killian’s Angels and award-winning Irish band Socks in the Frying Pan, pictured.

Irish band Socks in the Frying Pan will perform at Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Festival at the Historic Fifth Street School. (Courtesy)

Las Vegas Little Theatre's production of "The Whipping Man" opens Friday. (Courtesy)

St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Las Vegas may be far from the Emerald Isle, but a free, all-ages St. Patrick’s Day Festival will transform downtown’s Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, with music by local bands Darby O’Gill and the Little People and Killian’s Angels and award-winning Irish band Socks in the Frying Pan, pictured. (Irish food and drink also will be available for sale.) For details, visit artslasvegas.org.

‘The Whipping Man’

In the ravaged post-Civil War South, three Jewish men — a plantation owner’s son and his family’s ex-slaves — ponder their shared past, and future, as they prepare to celebrate Passover, in “The Whipping Man.” Matthew Lopez’s drama opens a three-weekend run Friday at Las Vegas Little Theatre’s Black Box. Performances are 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 1 at 3920 Schiff Drive; for tickets ($14-$15), visit lvlt.org.

‘Into the Wild Live!’

A wildlife safari is as close as The Smith Center when Jack Hanna brings an array of live animals — including cheetahs, kangaroos and penguins — to Reynolds Hall at 7 p.m. Saturday, along with video footage of his around-the-world adventures. For tickets ($24-$75), click on thesmithcenter.com.

‘Shrek the Musical’

Everyone’s favorite ornery ogre, motormouth donkey and long-imprisoned princess return to the stage when Huntsman Entertainment’s “Shrek the Musical” launches at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway, with 7 p.m. shows Saturday, Sunday and March 23 and 24. Show tickets are $20 to $25 ($50 VIP tickets include pre-show dinner and character meet-and-greet) and are available at cityofhenderson.com.

Museum showcase

Las Vegas’ Mob Museum, Neon Museum and Atomic Testing Museum are just a few of the 20 Silver State institutions in the spotlight at the free Nevada Museum Showcase, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. For details, visit bit.ly/2tGjGkE.