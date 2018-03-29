This week’s 5 best bets for arts culture

Here are the best bets for arts culture this week in Las Vegas.

A scene from Cockroach Theatre's production of the Tony-winning drama "The Father." (Cockroach Theatre)

Arturo Sandoval

Jazz master Arturo Sandoval trumpeted the arrival of The Smith Center during its 2012 opening gala. This weekend, the 10-time Grammy winner returns to Cabaret Jazz, performing original compositions and a tribute to his mentor, the legendary Dizzy Gillespie. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday; for tickets ($39-$65), go to thesmithcenter.com.

‘Grit and Sensitivity’

Two seemingly contrasting attributes inspire the title for a new exhibit at UNLV’s Donna Beam Gallery focusing on the variety of methods employed in the printmaking process. Some of the works showcase a careful, sensitive development process, while others feature a more tactile, “gritty” approach. The exhibition continues through April 21. For more information, visit unlv.edu/donnabeamgallery.

Miranda Sings

Performer Colleen Ballinger initially created Miranda Sings — characterized by her redder-than-red lips, questionable advice and boundless self-confidence — to spoof over-the-top singers she saw on YouTube. Now, she’s a YouTube and Netflix star herself, blending comedy and music at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 to $99 at thesmithcenter.com.

Hall of Fame gala

UNLV’s 15th annual College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame celebration honors, among others, Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte, Smith Center president Myron Martin and artists Dale Chihuly and Tim Bavington at a 5:30 p.m. cocktail reception and 6:45 p.m. dinner Tuesday in the UNLV Student Union ballroom. Admission is $200 for the dinner and reception, $150 for the dinner alone; for details, click on unlv.edu/finearts/hall-of-fame.

Seattle Symphony

Celebrated pianist Jeremy Denk joins the Seattle Symphony for Beethoven’s “Emperor” Piano Concerto No. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in UNLV’s Artemus Ham Hall. The concert — which salutes UNLV’s 60th anniversary and Masters Series founder Charles Vanda — also features Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2. For tickets ($25-$70), visit unlv.edu/pac.