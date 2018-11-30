This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Actress and singer Joely Fisher brings “Growing Up Fisher,” a show based on her memoir, to The Smith Center on Saturday.

Actress and singer Joely Fisher brings “Growing Up Fisher,” a show based on her memoir, to The Smith Center on Saturday. The daughter of Eddie Fisher and Connie Stevens, and half sister to the late Carrie Fisher, performs contemporary hits and shares stories from her life and career at 7 p.m. in Cabaret Jazz, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $39 to $59 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Hansel and Gretel’

Opera Las Vegas presents Engelbert Humperdinck’s 1893 opera based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale at 5 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Windmill Library Theatre, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. The all-ages show features a chamber orchestra, children’s chorus and ballet of angels. Tickets are $10 for children, $20 for adults and $30 for VIP seating at operalasvegas.com.

‘A Classic Holiday’

Vocalists Kristen Hertzenberg and Travis Cloer narrate “ ’Twas the Night Before Christmas” and perform holiday favorites at the Las Vegas Philharmonic’s concert at The Smith Center. The festive show includes performances by the Las Vegas Master Singers at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $30 to $109 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’

The King of Navarre and his three friends pledge to swear off women for three years — until the Princess of France and her ladies-in-waiting prompt a change of heart. Nevada Conservatory Theatre presents Shakespeare’s comedy at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 9 at UNLV’s Judy Bayley Theatre, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $22.50 to $25 at unlv.edu/pac.

‘Winterreise’

Choreographer Kelly Roth and the CSN Dance Department present a new ballet set to Franz Schubert’s song cycle “Winterreise (Winter Journey)” at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday in the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. The dance concert includes a performance by guest artist Cynthia DuFault and a revival of Roth’s 1998 tribal ballet “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida.” Tickets are $5 to $8 at csn.edu/pac.