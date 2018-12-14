This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Showman Frankie Moreno this weekend performs songs of the season in his holiday concert, “With Plenty of Mistletoe.”

Singer and piano showman Frankie Moreno wows the crowd at The Showroom at the Golden Nugget on Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Crystal Lewis (The Smith Center)

Frankie Moreno

Showman Frankie Moreno this weekend performs songs of the season in his holiday concert, “With Plenty of Mistletoe.” Performances are set for 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $30 to $42 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Willy Wonka’

Journey to a world of pure imagination with Rainbow Company’s production of “Willy Wonka” at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Find out who’s got the golden ticket at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5.50 at artslasvegas.org

‘Merry-Achi’

Maestro Jose Hernandez and Mariachi Sol de Mexico pay tribute to Mexico’s Christmas traditions and play festive favorites for all ages at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Tickets are $30 at artslasvegas.org.

Crystal Lewis

Grammy nominee Crystal Lewis sings classic tunes from her Christmas album, “Holiday,” backed by a jazz trio at 7 p.m. Monday in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. Tickets are $25 to $45 at thesmithcenter.com.

Ice skating show

Las Vegas figure skaters of all ages and skill levels perform in “A Beautiful Christmas: A Holiday Celebration on Ice” at 3 p.m. Saturday at SoBe Ice Arena at the Fiesta Rancho, 2400 N. Rancho Drive. Tickets are $10 to $15 at the ice arena box office. fiestarancho.sclv.com.