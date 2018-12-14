This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Frankie Moreno
Showman Frankie Moreno this weekend performs songs of the season in his holiday concert, “With Plenty of Mistletoe.” Performances are set for 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $30 to $42 at thesmithcenter.com.
‘Willy Wonka’
Journey to a world of pure imagination with Rainbow Company’s production of “Willy Wonka” at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Find out who’s got the golden ticket at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5.50 at artslasvegas.org
‘Merry-Achi’
Maestro Jose Hernandez and Mariachi Sol de Mexico pay tribute to Mexico’s Christmas traditions and play festive favorites for all ages at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Tickets are $30 at artslasvegas.org.
Crystal Lewis
Grammy nominee Crystal Lewis sings classic tunes from her Christmas album, “Holiday,” backed by a jazz trio at 7 p.m. Monday in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. Tickets are $25 to $45 at thesmithcenter.com.
Ice skating show
Las Vegas figure skaters of all ages and skill levels perform in “A Beautiful Christmas: A Holiday Celebration on Ice” at 3 p.m. Saturday at SoBe Ice Arena at the Fiesta Rancho, 2400 N. Rancho Drive. Tickets are $10 to $15 at the ice arena box office. fiestarancho.sclv.com.