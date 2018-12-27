This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Amber Sauer from season 14 of The Voice. (Tyler Golden/NBC)

Amber Sauer

Amber Sauer’s first headlining concerts at The Smith Center will be a tribute to her hometown of Paradise, California. See the Season 14 contestant from “The Voice” perform songs by Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion and Shania Twain at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday in Cabaret Jazz, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $44 at thesmithcenter.com.

Kwanzaa celebration

A marketplace, youth poetry showcase, a play based on the life of entertainer and activist Paul Robeson, and the 2018 Girls & Boys Rites of Passage are among the activities planned for noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd., and the West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Admission is free. For more information, visit artslasvegas.org.

Magical Forest

Opportunity Village’s holiday attraction offers a New Year’s Eve celebration Monday. Visitors can see a balloon drop and fireworks display at 9 p.m. while enjoying sparkling cider and party favors. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Tickets are $10 to $12 and ages 3 and younger are free. All-access passports with entry and unlimited rides are $19 to $22 at magicalforest.com.

Springs Preserve

Ring in 2019 at the Springs Preserve on Monday. The party in the Divine Cafe features live music, dancing, a Champagne toast and a view of the fireworks on the Strip from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets start at $54 and reservations are required at springspreserve.org.

‘Polyhedral’

Las Vegas artist Jerry Misko’s colorful, abstract paintings, created by using polyhedral dice and data charts, will be on display at the Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. His “Polyhedral” exhibit opens Thursday and runs through March 10. For more information on the artist, visit jerrymisko.com.