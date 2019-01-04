This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

(Dayo Adelaja)

Left of Center Art Gallery has a new exhibition by Cubist-influenced painter Dayo Adelaja. The public can view works by the Nigerian-born artist in “Adelaja: A Retrospective of a Cubist Artist” through March 2. The gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at 2207 W. Gowan Road in North Las Vegas. Admission is free. For more information, visit leftofcenterart.org.

Jewish film fest

The 18th annual Las Vegas Jewish Film Festival opens with a screening of “The Museum” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the South Point. Films and documentaries are scheduled on select dates at venues around the Las Vegas Valley through Jan. 27. Admission is free. For a schedule, visit lvjff.org.

‘Hungry Caterpillar’

Four of Eric Carle’s popular children’s books are brought to life Wednesday at The Smith Center. Rockefeller Productions’ family show features 75 colorful, handcrafted puppets performing “Brown Bear, Brown Bear,” “10 Little Rubber Ducks,” “The Very Lonely Firefly” and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $14.95 to $24.95 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Trunk Songs’

Songs cut from original musicals during tryouts and previews can be heard in the latest production in Super Summer Theatre’s In the City series. The musical revue “Trunk Songs” opens Thursday with shows set for 7 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 20 at SST Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd. Tickets are $20 at supersummertheatre.org.

Lon Bronson Band

Lon Bronson and his 14-piece band play classic horn favorites by Tower of Power, James Brown, Chicago, Steely Dan, Joe Cocker and more at 8 p.m. Saturday in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. Tickets are $19 to $37 at thesmithcenter.com.