This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Judith F. Baca, Documentation of Vanity Table, a performance for the exhibition Las Chicanas: Venas de la Mujer at the Woman’s Building, September 1976. Woman’s Building Records. (Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles)

Mundo Meza, Sweet, 1975. Acrylic on canvas, 56 x 37 in. (142.2 x 94 cm). Partial gift of Dorothy A., Marie E., and Emily A. Shelley. ONE National Gay & Lesbian Archives at the USC Libraries. Courtesy of Pat Meza. (Fredrik Nilsen)

Mundo Meza, Wig Shop, 1975. Colored pencil on paper, 22 ¼ x 16 ¼ in. (56.5 x 41.3 cm). Private collection. Photo by Ian Byers-Gamber. (Courtesy of Pat Meza)

‘Axis Mundo’

Paintings, print material, photography and video showcasing artistic and cultural movements from the late 1960s to the 1990s can be seen in “Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A.” at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum. Named after Edmundo “Mundo” Meza, the traveling exhibition opens with a reception from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday (a guided tour with the curators begins at 7 p.m.) and is on display through March 16. For details, visit unlv.edu/barrickmuseum.

‘A Soldier’s Play’

The murder of a black sergeant at a segregated U.S. Army base during World War II takes center stage at The Smith Center. Broadway in the Hood’s production of Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning mystery can be seen at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Troesh Studio Theater, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $39 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Use Other Door’

Artists from across the country created sculptures, paintings and mixed-media works to interpret their “other door” for Core Contemporary Gallery’s new exhibition. The juried art show opens with a reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and will be on display through March 16 at 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite D222. For more information, visit corecontemporary.com.

John Williams music

The Las Vegas Philharmonic’s Saturday concert will feature film scores by composer John Williams. The orchestra plays favorites from “Star Wars,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” and more at 7:30 p.m. in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $30 to $109 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Stars and Stardust’

Families can enjoy stargazing, a solar system scavenger hunt and space-themed art activities from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Neon Boneyard, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Admission is free to the Neon Museum’s annual astronomy event. For details, visit neonmuseum.org.