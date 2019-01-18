This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Spamilton (Roger Mastroianni)

‘Spamilton’

Seven months after hosting “Hamilton,” The Smith Center welcomes the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical’s satirical counterpart. Gerard Alessandrini’s “Spamilton” pokes fun at Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash hit, other popular musicals and even Broadway stars starting Tuesday in the Troesh Studio Theater. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays (with 2 p.m. shows on weekends) through Feb. 10. Tickets are $55 at thesmithcenter.com.

Peace Week

Dance and spoken-word presentations, including performances by Trinity Conservatory of Art, honor Martin Luther King Jr. at the Peace Week: “Extending the Dream” event from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Admission is free. For details, visit lvccld.org.

‘Assassins’

Nine assassins, or would-be assassins, from throughout history interact and inspire each other in Las Vegas Little Theatre’s latest Mainstage production. Catch Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s dark musical comedy at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays (and Jan. 26) at 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $22 to $25 at lvlt.org.

‘Accidental Death of an Anarchist’

Cockroach Theatre Company continues its 15th anniversary season with Dario Fo’s 1970 political farce. The funny tale of political corruption opens at 8 p.m. Thursday with more performances scheduled through Feb. 10 at Art Square, 1025 S. First St. Tickets are $20 to $25 at cockroachtheatre.com

Cultural Series

Out of the Desert will play traditional bluegrass, gospel, Celtic and newgrass music at Friday’s Downtown Cultural Series concert. The four-man group performs at noon in the jury assembly room at the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse, 333 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Admission is free. For details, visit artslasvegas.org.