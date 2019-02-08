This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

National Geographic Earth Explorers, Science Center of Iowa. (Christopher Gannon/Gannon Visuals) -- shot by Christopher Gannon on 9/25/13 in Des Moines, IA Shot for GES

‘National Geographic Presents: Earth Explorers’

Become a National Geographic explorer at the Springs Preserve. Visitors can learn about ocean life in a deep-sea submersible and record migration herds in Africa from a hot air balloon at the new interactive experience showcasing the work of explorers. The traveling exhibit is on display through May 5 in the Origen Museum at 333 S. Valley View Blvd. For tickets, visit springspreserve.org.

‘Mahalia!’

Broadway in the Hood pays tribute to “Queen of Gospel” Mahalia Jackson at The Smith Center. Charity “Tina” Leeper and the Las Vegas Combined Choir perform classic songs “Trouble of the World,” “Take My Hand” and more at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $44 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Call Me Mister’

Women play men and men play women in Sin City Opera’s 90-minute concert featuring famous operatic “pants” roles at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 ($20 at the door) for the event benefiting Gender Justice Nevada. For details, visit sincityopera.com.

Tengyue ‘TY’ Zhang

Tengyue “TY” Zhang, winner of the 2017 Guitar Foundation of America International Concert Artists Competition, plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at UNLV’s Dr. Arturo Rando-Grillot Recital Hall. Tickets are $45 at unlv.edu/pac.

Russian Seasons

Pianist Maria Pisarenko is joined by soprano Lillian Roberts, violinist Dmytro Nehrych, cellist Dana Hurt Jr. and pianist Cindy Lee in a celebration of Russian arts, music and culture at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. Tickets are $12 in advance ($14 day of) at clarkcountynv.gov.