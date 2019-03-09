This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

NCT's "Blood Wedding." (Richard Brusky)

Jacob Sidhom as the Groom, Amanda Guardado as the Bride, and Alexander Vincent Sireci as Leonardo in NCT's "Blood Wedding." (Richard Brusky)

Amanda Guardado as the Bride in NCT's "Blood Wedding." (Richard Brusky)

‘Blood Wedding’

To escape an arranged wedding, a young bride runs away with a former love in poet Federico Garcia Lorca’s tragic play, presented by Nevada Conservatory Theatre. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 17 in UNLV’s Black Box Theater. Tickets are $18 to $20 at unlv.edu/pac.

Shen Yun

Journey through 5,000 years of Chinese culture with Shen Yun at The Smith Center. The company’s production — featuring classical dance, music and authentic costumes — continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $84 to $224 at thesmithcenter.com.

Poor Richard’s Players

Poor Richard’s Players will open their season with “12 Angry Men.” See the courtroom drama at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 24 at the Warhol Loft at the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. Tickets are $20 at theplayhouselv.com.

‘The Siegel’

Las Vegas Little Theatre brings playwright Michael Mitnick’s tale of modern love and marriage (and when to let go) to its Mainstage through March 24. See the romantic comedy at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $22 to $25 at lvlt.org.

Concert series

Local musicians Mariano Gonzalez, Hong Wang and Flavio Martinez blend their musical traditions to create their own brand of world music in the next World Vibrations concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. Tickets are $12 in advance and $14 day of the show at the front desk or clarkcountynv.gov/parksregistration.