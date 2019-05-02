This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas.

‘Legally Blonde’
California sorority girl Elle Woods heads to Harvard Law School to win back her boyfriend in Nevada Conservatory Theatre’s presentation of “Legally Blonde.” The musical, based on the popular 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon, is set for 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 12 at UNLV’s Judy Bayley Theatre. Tickets are $25.25 to $28 at unlv.edu/pac.
Poncho Sanchez
Backed by his Latin Jazz Band, Grammy winner and conga master Poncho Sanchez plays a mix of jazz, soul, Latin and South American melodies at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. Tickets are $39 to $59 at thesmithcenter.com.
‘Figments’
Writer Samuel Kennington experiences bizarre visits from his mother, best friend and a mysterious woman in Thomas J. Misuraca’s thriller, “Figments.” Las Vegas Little Theatre presents the winning entry in its 2019 New Works Competition at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 12 in the Fischer Black Box at 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $15 to $16 at lvlt.org.
Bell, Denk, Isserlis Trio
Violinist Joshua Bell, pianist Jeremy Denk and cellist Steven Isserlis bring their 11-city tour to The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. The classical music trio performs selections from Mendelssohn, Shostakovich, Rachmaninov and Ravel at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $35 to $139 at thesmithcenter.com.
‘The Land of the Dragon’
Rainbow Company Youth Theatre completes its season with performances of this Chinese fantasy play at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Tickets are $5.50 at artslasvegas.org.