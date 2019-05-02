This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas.

Katie Marie Jones as Elle, Maurice-Aime Green as Emmet and Ryan Baker as Warner in "Legally Blonde" (Richard Brusky)

"Legally Blonde" (Richard Brusky) Katie Marie Jones as "Elle" and Lucy as "Bruiser."

Joshua Bell, Jeremy Denk and Steven Isserlis (The Smith Center)

Latin jazz band leader, conga player and salsa singer Poncho Sanchez performing on the WWOZ Jazz Tent stage at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans on May 1, 2009. New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival or JazzFest celebrates it's 40th Anniversary this year with 12 different stages in an annual 7-day cultural event that encompasses every style associated with the city of New Orleans including jazz, gospel, Cajun, zydeco, blues, Rhythm and Blues, rock, funk, African, Latin, Caribbean, folk, and much more in addition to food booths with local cuisine, exhibits, arts, and crafts. *** Local Caption *** Poncho Sanchez

‘Legally Blonde’

California sorority girl Elle Woods heads to Harvard Law School to win back her boyfriend in Nevada Conservatory Theatre’s presentation of “Legally Blonde.” The musical, based on the popular 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon, is set for 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 12 at UNLV’s Judy Bayley Theatre. Tickets are $25.25 to $28 at unlv.edu/pac.

Poncho Sanchez

Backed by his Latin Jazz Band, Grammy winner and conga master Poncho Sanchez plays a mix of jazz, soul, Latin and South American melodies at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. Tickets are $39 to $59 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Figments’

Writer Samuel Kennington experiences bizarre visits from his mother, best friend and a mysterious woman in Thomas J. Misuraca’s thriller, “Figments.” Las Vegas Little Theatre presents the winning entry in its 2019 New Works Competition at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 12 in the Fischer Black Box at 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $15 to $16 at lvlt.org.

Bell, Denk, Isserlis Trio

Violinist Joshua Bell, pianist Jeremy Denk and cellist Steven Isserlis bring their 11-city tour to The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. The classical music trio performs selections from Mendelssohn, Shostakovich, Rachmaninov and Ravel at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $35 to $139 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘The Land of the Dragon’

Rainbow Company Youth Theatre completes its season with performances of this Chinese fantasy play at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Tickets are $5.50 at artslasvegas.org.