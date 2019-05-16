This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Jazz in the Park features Tito Puente Jr. and Super Summer Theatre opens its season with “Into the Woods” in this week’s arts & culture roundup.

Tito Puente Jr. performs before an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs in Miami, Tuesday, March 16, 2010. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Tito Puente Jr. (Clark County Parks & Recreation)

Tito Puente Jr.

Get on your feet to the beat of Latin rhythms Saturday at Jazz in the Park. Tito Puente Jr. — son of music legend “El Rey del Timbal” Tito Puente — plays Afro-Caribbean, Latin jazz and club/dance tunes at 6:30 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. Seating starts at 5 p.m. for those with picnic baskets, blankets and low-back chairs. Admission is free. For details, visit clarkcountynv.org.

‘Into the Woods’

A baker and his wife meet classic characters from the Brothers Grimm fairy tales — including Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk and Little Red Riding Hood — on their quest to lift a witch’s curse in “Into the Woods.” The Tony-winning musical opens Super Summer Theatre’s 44th season Wednesday. Performances are set for 8:05 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays through June 8 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Tickets are $15 at supersummertheatre.org.

‘Opera in Bed’

Sin City Opera and Cockroach Theatre Company present scenes and arias from a variety of operas — including “Lucia di Lammermoor,” “Macbeth” and “Der Rosenkavalier” — in the bedroom at 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Art Square Theatre, 1025 First St. Tickets are $20 to $25 at sincityopera.com.

Paraguay tribute

Winchester Cultural Center celebrates Paraguay on Saturday. The event features entertainment by the Paraguayan Folk dance group, comedian Sandy Molinas, live music, cultural demonstrations and more, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the center’s new amphitheater. Admission is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/winchestercultural.

Student exhibition

The 2019 Juried Student Exhibition — featuring artwork by College of Southern Nevada students — opens with a reception, awards ceremony, gallery talk and Salon des Refuses from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus. For details, visit csn.edu/artgallery.