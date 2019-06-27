This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Photographer and educator Jason Tannen explores the urban environment and Core Contemporary features new works by Sapira Cheuk in this week’s arts roundup.

"Essentials" from Jason Tannen's photography exhibit "Remnant."

Sapira Cheuk's "New Vessels, Unmade Structures" exhibit.

Sapira Cheuk's "New Vessels, Unmade Structures" exhibit.

Sapira Cheuk's "New Vessels, Unmade Structures" exhibit.

"Throne" from Jason Tannen's photography exhibit "Remnant."

"Essentials" from Jason Tannen's photography exhibit "Remnant."

"Front Row" from Jason Tannen's photography exhibit "Remnant."

‘Remnant’

Photographer and educator Jason Tannen explores the urban environment — and his interest in its erosion and obsolescence — at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. The new exhibit opens Wednesday and runs through Sept. 28. For more information, visit artslasvegas.org.

‘New Vessels, Unmade Structures’

For Sapira Cheuk’s new exhibition, the artist drew from traditional Chinese art and classical Greek sculpture to create works revolving around issues of the body and embodiment. The ink-and-paper installations can be viewed in “New Vessels, Unmade Structures” at Core Contemporary. The opening artist’s reception will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. For more information, visit corecontemporary.com.

‘Colors of the Rainbow’

The Las Vegas Men’s Chorus celebrates Pride Month with a free concert featuring arrangements of Disney songs — including “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” “Seize the Day” and “When You Wish Upon a Star” — at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Clark County Library’s Main Theater. For more information, visit facebook.com/lvmenschorus.

Lon Bronson Band

Lon Bronson and his all-star band play classic R&B and rock at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $19 to $37 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Sunset Shop & Wine’

To benefit Miracle Flights, the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson hosts an evening of wine tastings, light bites, entertainment and more, from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $30 at galleriaatsunset.com/events.