This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Punks in Vegas photographers exhibit images of local bands at Rebar and slack-key guitarist Led Kaapana plays The Smith Center in this week’s arts roundup.

Photographs of local musicians taken by four contributors to the Punks in Vegas music website are being showcased at Rebar in the Arts District. A free kickoff show — featuring live music, a poetry reading and a clothing drive for Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth — will be at 8 p.m. Saturday. “Punks in Vegas: An 8 Year Photo Retrospective” is on display through Sept. 30. For details, visit facebook.com/punksinvegas.

First Friday

This month’s downtown arts district event, set for 5 to 11 p.m., includes AcroYoga demonstrations, a game station presented by Urban Ice Organics, and works by more than 100 artists. Local Kyle Kizzire is August’s featured artist. For more information, visit ffflv.org.

Anniversary concert

Vegas City Opera, formerly Sin City Opera, celebrates its 10th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center. The opera company’s free concert will feature selections, photos and videos of past performances and glimpses of the coming season. For details, visit vegascityopera.org.

Led Kaapana

Hawaiian musician and vocalist Led Kaapana, a master of the slack-key guitar, plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $35 to $50 at thesmithcenter.com.

Disney Day

Kids can design their own wands, swords, crowns and characters at the Discovery Children’s Museum on Saturday. Disney Day also includes a “Hidden Mickeys” scavenger hunt, trivia game and classic Disney tales from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information and tickets, visit discoverykidslv.org.