This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Signature Galleries hosts an art show with Fara Thomas and Yasuaki Onishi exhibits works at the Bellagio Gallery of Art in this week’s arts roundup.

"Red Rock Sunrise" (Fara Thomas)

"Elements of Earth" (Fara Thomas)

"Ginger Canyon" (Fara Thomas)

"Vertical Volume" by Yasuaki Onishi (MGM Resorts International)

‘Elements of Earth’

Contemporary abstract works by Fara Thomas are on display at Signature Galleries in the Grand Canal Shoppes. The artist, who specializes in colorful and fluid alcohol inks and acrylics, will have an art show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature a meet-and-greet and live painting. For more information, visit signaturegalleries.com/galleries.

Yasuaki Onishi

“Permeating Landscape,” a solo exhibition by Yasuaki Onishi, opens Monday at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. The Japanese artist, whose work was included in 2018’s “Primal Water” group exhibition, reinterprets the principle elements of sculpture in two large-scale installations on display through Oct. 27. For details, visit bellagio.com/bgfa.

‘A Touch of Africa’

This two-day African culture celebration opens with live performances, a fashion show and more, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Clark County Library. On Sunday, drum and dance workshops for all ages and a vendor bazaar run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at UNLV’s Department of Dance. General admission is $10 to $20 per day. For a schedule of events, visit africalovestore.com.

Pizza Poetry

Hip-hop artist Mike Xavier is the featured guest at the Whitney Library’s Pizza Poetry event Friday. Participants ages 5 to 17 can hear poetry, add their own poem to the “Poet Tree” and enjoy a slice of pizza by Evel Pie from 4 to 5 p.m. at 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. Admission is free. For more information, visit lvccld.org.

Michelle Johnson

Vocalist Michelle Johnson performs popular songs by Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel and others in “Salute to the Great Singer-Songwriters” at 8 p.m. Friday in The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $25 to $40 at thesmithcenter.com.

