This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

“Wicked” returns to The Smith Center and UNLV hosts a live music and film event with the Kronos Quartet in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

"Wicked" (Joan Marcus)

"Wicked" (Joan Marcus)

"Wicked" (Joan Marcus)

"Wicked" (Joan Marcus)

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (Las Vegas Little Theatre)

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (Las Vegas Little Theatre)

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (Las Vegas Little Theatre)

BARCELONA 26-03-2009 ICULT RAUL PRIETO Y MARIA TERESA SIERRA EN EL PALAU DE LA MUSICA FOTOGRAFIA DE JOAN CORTADELLAS

‘Wicked’

Broadway favorite “Wicked” opens a 24-show run at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall on Wednesday. Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, the original musical features classic songs “Defying Gravity,” “Popular,” “No Good Deed” and “For Good.” Return to the Land of Oz at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 (with additional performances through Sept. 29). Tickets are $54 to $194 at thesmithcenter.com.

Kronos Quartet

The Kronos Quartet plays the score for “A Thousand Thoughts,” the documentary on the ensemble’s 45-year history, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at UNLV’s Artemus Ham Hall. Director Sam Green will narrate while the film is shown at the multimedia performance. Tickets are $10 at unlv.edu/pac.

LV Little Theatre

Ten years after a successful run on its Mainstage, LVLT brings back “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” to start its 42nd season. The Tony-winning musical comedy can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays (also Sept. 14) through Sept. 22 at 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $22 to $25 at lvlt.org.

Liz Ensz

Printmaking, mixed-media and installation works by Liz Ensz will be on display in “Contemporary Stratigraphy” at the CSN Fine Arts Gallery. The exhibition will open Monday with the artist talk at 6 p.m., followed by the reception in Room H101 on CSN’s North Las Vegas campus. For more information, visit csn.edu/artgallery.

Duo MusArt Barcelona

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Guild of Organists begins its 52nd season with a free concert by Maria Teresa Sierra and Raul Prieto Ramirez on Friday. The husband-and-wife pipe organ and piano duo play classical music selections at 7:30 p.m. in Doc Rando Hall. For details, visit sncago.org.