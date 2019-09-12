This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art features works by neuroscientist-turned-artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya's exhibition, "Connective Tissue," will be on display at UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art.

(Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya)

‘Connective Tissue’

Large-scale murals and interactive installations by Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya will be on display at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art. The multidisciplinary artist — who studied neuroscience at Columbia University — uses her artwork to bring science and society closer together. “Connective Tissue,” the first large-scale assembly of her works, opens with a reception from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Viewings will be available through Feb. 22. For more information, visit unlv.edu/barrickmuseum.

Fiestas Patrias

The Mexican Patriotic Committee and the city of Las Vegas present a community fiesta from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive. The free event features mariachi music, folkloric dance, children’s activities, food vendors and more. For details, visit artslasvegas.org.

‘Viva Las Pop-era’

Vegas City Opera performs classical and standard crossover hits by Andrea Bocelli, Sara Brightman, ABBA, Queen and more at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Tickets are $15 at vegascityopera.org.

‘I Sing Because I’m Happy’

This concert by the Las Vegas Men’s Chorus features popular songs from movies, Broadway musicals and other arrangements at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Clark County Library’s Main Theater. Tickets are $20 at the door or at lvmenschorus.org.

Wheelchair rugby fundraiser

The High Rollers Adaptive Sports Foundation hosts a wheelchair rugby fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Dula Gymnasium, 441 E. Bonanza Road. The event includes a five-team tournament, silent auction and food and beverage items. Tickets are $25 at the door, and proceeds benefit newly injured patients and local adaptive sport athletes. For more details, visit high-rollers-foundation.org.