This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Tony winner Ben Vereen visits The Smith Center and UNLV hosts a free concert with Music From Copland House in this week’s arts roundup.

Stage and screen star Ben Vereen performs this weekend at The Smith Center. The Tony winner sings favorites from Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra and Broadway in “Steppin’ Out With Ben Vereen” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $49 to $75 at thesmithcenter.com.

Music From Copland House

UNLV School of Music students and faculty perform with Music From Copland House at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Doc Rando Hall. The chamber ensemble — based at Aaron Copland’s National Historic Landmark home — will perform works by John Mackey, Kevin Puts and Flannery Cunningham. Admission is free. For details, visit coplandhouse.org.

‘New Frontiers’

The Henderson Symphony Orchestra opens its season with a program featuring Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 and “Mothership” by composer Mason Bates at 8 p.m. Friday at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Admission is free. For more information, visit hendersonsymphony.org.

Walk for Water

One Drop on Saturday hosts its annual 3-mile walk to raise awareness for global and local water issues. Registration, games and entertainment begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Springs Preserve, with the walk starting at 9 a.m. Registration is $15 to $25 at springspreserve.org.

‘Beauty and the Beat!’

Elisa Fiorillo joins Bruce Harper’s 19-piece band for an evening of reimagined jazz standards and classics from the Great American Songbook at 7 p.m. Monday in The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $20 to $35 at thesmithcenter.com.