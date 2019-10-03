This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Artist El Cavo opens a new exhibition and the Boulder City Hospital Foundation hosts the annual Art in the Park in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

"aLIve" by El Cavo

"Howl" by El Cavo

"aLIve" by El Cavo

"Alpha Bet" by El Cavo

NCT's "Fun Home" (Richard Brusky)

LVLT The Woman in Black - Wayne Morton and Myles Lee (Las Vegas Little Theatre)

Hand-carved pumpkins from Out of Our Gourds on display during the Art in the Park festival in Boulder City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Don Schimmel's photographs printed on high gloss aluminum on display during the Art in the Park festival in Boulder City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

‘Signs of the Times’

Las Vegas-based artist El Cavo showcases more than 30 large-scale paintings in a new solo exhibition at the Waterhole Kingdom. Inspired by the rise of technology and its effects on modern society, “Signs of the Times: Observing Modern America” opens with a reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Viewings will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 19 at 920 S. Commerce St. For more information, visit elcavo.com.

Art in the Park

The 56th annual juried art festival, a fundraiser for Boulder City Hospital, will feature works by more than 300 artists, live music, demonstrations and more, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Bicentennial, Wilbur Square and North and South Escalante parks in Boulder City. Admission is free. For details, visit artinthepark.org.

‘Fun Home’

Nevada Conservatory Theatre opens its season with the Tony-winning musical based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir. With book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, and music by Jeanine Tesori, “Fun Home” is set for 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 13 at UNLV’s Judy Bayley Theatre. Tickets are $25.25 to $28 at unlv.edu/pac.

‘The Woman in Black’

Las Vegas Little Theatre sets the stage for scares with its presentation of “The Woman in Black” through Oct. 20. See the production of Susan Hill’s acclaimed ghost story at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays in the Black Box Theatre. Tickets are $20 at lvlt.org.

CSN benefit concert

The College of Southern Nevada’s Music Program presents the Joe Williams Scholarship Concert at its North Las Vegas campus Tuesday. Performers include the CSN Chamber Chorale and Jazz Singers, Big Band and Concert Band at 7 p.m. in the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre. Tickets are $15 at csn.edu/pac.