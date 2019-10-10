This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Local entertainers perform with the Las Vegas Philharmonic and the Pride Festival takes over downtown Las Vegas in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

Donato Cabrera (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clint Holmes (Las Vegas Philharmonic)

Travis Cloer (Las Vegas Philharmonic)

Michelle Johnson (Las Vegas Philharmonic)

Eric Jordan Young (Las Vegas Philharmonic)

‘Very Vegas Showcase’

The Las Vegas Philharmonic pairs up with Keith Thompson’s Composers Showcase for an evening of classic songs and original music. With performances by Clint Holmes, Travis Cloer, Michelle Johnson, Eric Jordan Young and more, the collaboration pays tribute to Las Vegas’ past and toasts the present at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $30 to $110 at thesmithcenter.com.

Pride Festival

The Las Vegas LGBTQ community celebrates diversity with a two-day festival featuring a family fun zone, vendors, food trucks and more starting at 5 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. The entertainment lineup includes performances by Kiesza, Vassy and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Manila Luzon and Bob the Drag Queen. Ages 5 and younger are free, with tickets starting at $15 for everyone else at lasvegaspride.org.

UNLV Art Walk

UNLV honors the arts community at its third annual Art Walk on Friday. The free event includes viewings of the art galleries’ fall exhibitions, live music, and more from 5 to 9 p.m. along the academic mall of the UNLV campus. For more information, visit unlv.edu/finearts/art-walk.

Summerlin arts fest

The 24th annual festival will feature works by more than 100 fine artists, interactive art activities hosted by Discovery Children’s museum, robotics demonstrations and science activities, a car show and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. Admission is free. More details: summerlin.com.

Age of Chivalry

See jousting tournaments, gladiator battles and other historical reenactments at the annual renaissance festival at Sunset Park. The family event also includes entertainment, a scavenger hunt, and crafts by more than 100 artisans from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices vary at lvrenfair.com.