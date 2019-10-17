This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Saxophonist Eric Darius performs at UNLV and the Las Vegas Book Festival returns to downtown Las Vegas in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

Eric Darius (SagiDarius Music)

UNLV Dance Department (Candice Wynants)

UNLV Dance Department (Candice Wynants)

Eric Darius

Jazz saxophonist Eric Darius headlines the Las Vegas Amplified Jazz Experience on Saturday at UNLV. The evening of smooth jazz, soul and funk also features contemporary jazz keyboardist Greg Manning and saxophonist Jeff Ryan at 7:30 p.m. in the Judy Bayley Theatre. Tickets are $43.50 to $55 at unlv.edu/pac.

Jazz Picnic

The Las Vegas Jazz Society presents its 42nd annual free community event from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. This year’s lineup includes Charles McNeal, Michael Nugent, the Patrick Hogan Quartet and Tom Hall’s “Simply Bop Septet.” Picnic lunches and lawn chairs are allowed, with food and non-alcoholic drinks available for purchase. For details, visit clarkcountynv.gov/parks.

Las Vegas Book Festival

Celebrate written, spoken and illustrated works with national and local authors, workshops, music, panel discussions and other activities from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Admission is free. For more information, visit lasvegasbookfestival.com.

‘One Amazing Night’

For its 20th anniversary, Opera Las Vegas presents an evening of its greatest hits at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. The retrospective will feature selections from operas, concerts and productions, including “Madama Butterfly,” “Carmen” and “Rigoletto.” Tickets are $30 to $50 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘In Orchestra 4’

The UNLV Dance Department opens its season with a reimagining of Ravel’s 1912 ballet “Daphnis and Chloe.” The concert and collaboration with the UNLV Orchestra also features Ravel’s “Bolero” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Artemus Ham Hall. Tickets are $10 to $18 at unlv.edu/pac.