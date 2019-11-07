This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Ensemble Mik Nawooj (Pat Mazzera)

Hip-hop orchestra Ensemble Mik Nawooj performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Backed by a seven-piece chamber orchestra, the Oakland group features scores by pianist JooWan Kim, rhymes by MC Sandman and turf dance by Yung Phil. The band will have a free public lecture and Q&A session at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets for the concert are $27.25 at artslasvegas.org.

‘The Flick’

Nevada Conservatory Theatre continues performances of Annie Baker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “The Flick” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at UNLV’s Black Box Theatre, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $18 to $20 at unlv.edu/pac.

Guitar trios

The California Guitar Trio and the Montreal Guitar Trio recently teamed up for their first joint album, “In Landscape.” The six guitarists play original songs and arrangements of popular music at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday in The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $39 to $59 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘The Face on the Barroom Floor’

Vegas City Opera presents Henry Mollicone’s one-act opera, inspired by the famous Teller House bar painting, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Artisan Hotel, 1501 W. Sahara Ave. Tickets are $10 to $30 at vegascityopera.org.

‘The Idea Man’

The College of Southern Nevada’s Fine Arts Theatre Program presents “The Idea Man,” Kevin King’s dramedy on class conflict in the modern workforce, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Backstage Theatre at the North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Tickets are $10 to $12 at csn.edu/pac.