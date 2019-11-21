This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

The “Evolution of Ivanpah Solar” exhibition is at Springs Preserve, and the “Broadway Princess Party” visits The Smith Center in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

Heliostat installation adjacent to Unit 1 power block. "The Evolution of Ivanpah Solar," featuring photographs by Jamey Stillings. (Springs Preserve)

Flux testing, Unit 3, heliostats concentrate the sun's thermal energy, super-heating water to create steam, which drive a turbine to generate electricity. "The Evolution of Ivanpah Solar," featuring photographs by Jamey Stillings. (Springs Preserve)

"Broadway Princess Party" with Courtney Reed, Susan Egan and Laura Osnes. (Adrienne Harris)

‘Evolution of Ivanpah Solar’

Black-and-white photographs of the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System are on display at the Springs Preserve’s Big Springs Gallery. Taken by New Mexico artist Jamey Stillings, the images document the construction of the solar thermal facility in the Mojave Desert. “Evolution of Ivanpah Solar” will run through Jan. 5. For more information, visit springspreserve.org.

‘Princess Party’

An all-star cast brings fairy-tale musicals to life at The Smith Center. Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, Courtney Reed and special guests perform songs from “Cinderella,” “Frozen” and more at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in Cabaret Jazz. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $39 to $99 at thesmithcenter.com.

CSN Dance Concert

The College of Southern Nevada Dance Ensemble and Concert Dance Company explore borderline personality disorder in “Mad Stop Requiem,” a new contemporary ballet by choreographer Kelly Roth, at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday in the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus. The dance concert also features a performance of “All You Need 2: Yesterdaze,” featuring Beatles tunes played in the style of Bach. Tickets are $5 to $8 at csn.edu/pac.

‘Holmes and Watson’

Three years after Sherlock Holmes’ mysterious death, Dr. Watson visits a remote asylum to investigate three patients claiming to be the late detective. Vegas Theatre Company presents Jeffrey Hatcher’s thriller through Dec. 8 at Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday (dark First Friday). Tickets are $25 to $33 at theatre.vegas.

Choir concert

UNLV’s choirs will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Artemus Ham Hall, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. The winter concert features the UNLV Concert Singers, UNLV Chamber Chorale, University Chorale and Las Vegas Master Singers. Tickets are $8 to $10 at unlv.edu/pac.