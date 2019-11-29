This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

UNLV hosts its fall jazz festival and Cirque du Soleil employees showcase their artwork in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

Getty Images

Wig sculptures created by Annie Hardt, Wig and Makeup Technician at Beatles Love (Core Contemporary)

A contemporary petroglyph by Thomas Larson, entitled "Machinery." (Core Contemporary)

Jazz Festival

The UNLV Music Department will present its fall jazz festival Monday through Wednesday in the Black Box Theatre. The Jazz Vocal Ensemble, Jazz Guitar Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble III open the annual event Monday, followed by the Contemporary Jazz Ensemble and Latin Jazz Ensemble on Tuesday. The jazz faculty will join Jazz Ensembles I and II for the closing performance Wednesday. The concerts start at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $8 to $10 per show at unlv.edu/pac.

‘Parade 10’

Works by Cirque du Soleil performers, technicians and staff will be showcased Wednesday through Jan. 4 at Core Contemporary. The 10th annual exhibition features wig sculptures, paintings, petroglyphs and other original artwork in a variety of mediums. The opening reception will be 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5. Viewings will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays at 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite D222. For more information, visit corecontemporary.com.

Fall concert

The College of Southern Nevada’s Concert Band performs works by Mozart and Norman Dello Joio, Christmas music by Leroy Anderson and John Rutter, and selections from holiday movies at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre. Tickets are $5 to $8 at csn.edu/pac.

‘A Jazz Christmas’

Uli Geissendoerfer and friends will pay tribute to composer Vince Guaraldi’s music from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 in The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. The concert will also feature jazz holiday favorites, and performances by Toscha Comeaux, Gary Fowler, Charles McNeal, Julian Tanaka and others. Tickets are $25 to $45 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Nutcracker Extravaganza’

Kids can design their own snowflake ornaments, lollipop wands, crowns and ballet slippers Friday at the Discovery Children’s Museum. The “Nutcracker Extravaganza” also includes an interactive reading of the classic tale and performances by Nevada Ballet Theatre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details and tickets, visit discoverykidslv.org.