This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Clint Holmes performs holiday concerts and Clark County Museum hosts its “Heritage Holidays” event in this week’s arts and culture roundup.

Clint Holmes during the Composers Showcase of Las Vegas at The Smith Center's Cabaret Jazz in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. The entertainer performs holiday classics in his signature style at Smith Center this weekend. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clint Holmes (The Smith Center)

"Let It Snow" at The College of Southern Nevada's Planetarium features holiday-themed shows, including "Let It Snow." (College of Southern Nevada)

Dave Elliott and Diana Martinez in Las Vegas Little Theatre's "The Portuguese Kid." (km2creative.com)

Kim Glover and Britton Crumley in Las Vegas Little Theatre's "The Portuguese Kid." (km2creative.com)

‘Holmes for the Holidays’

Celebrate the season with Clint Holmes at The Smith Center this weekend. The entertainer performs holiday classics in his signature style at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $37 to $59; call 702-749-2000.

‘Heritage Holidays’

The Clark County Museum hosts its annual free holiday event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. While viewing the decorated Heritage Street houses and buildings, families can enjoy strolling carolers, a children’s craft tent, visits with Santa and light snacks. For details, visit facebook.com/clarkcountymuseum.

‘The Portuguese Kid’

Las Vegas Little Theatre presents John Patrick Shanley’s romantic comedy through Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays on its Mainstage (with an additional matinee at 2 p.m. this Saturday). Tickets are $22 to $25 at lvlt.org.

Trivia night

Mark Shunock serves as quizmaster with quizmistress Edie Entertainer at Nevada Public Radio’s holiday-themed trivia night Wednesday. The fundraiser will feature teams testing their knowledge of pop culture and other topics for prizes. Doors open at 6 p.m. at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade. General admission is $10; reserved tables and bowling lanes are also available at knpr.org.

CSN Planetarium

The College of Southern Nevada’s Planetarium features seasonal shows Friday and Saturday at the North Las Vegas campus. Visitors can see “Ice Worlds” at 6 p.m., “Let It Snow” at 7 p.m. and “Season of Light” at 8 p.m. (with a 3:30 p.m. Saturday matinee). Free telescope observations follow the 8 p.m. show. Admission is $4 to $6. For details, visit csn.edu/planetarium.