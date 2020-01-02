This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Left of Center Art Gallery features works by Wade Hampton and the annual Las Vegas Jewish Film Festival opens in this week’s arts and culture roundup.

Wade Hampton's “El Pueblo de Nuestra de Señora Reina" (Left of Center Art Gallery)

Wade Hampton's “Kahori" (Left of Center Art Gallery)

Wade Hampton's "The Books" (Left of Center Art Gallery)

Portraits, figurative art and landscape oil paintings by Wade Hampton will be on display in “Passages: Faces, Street and Land” at Left of Center Art Gallery. The exhibit opens Tuesday and runs through March 7, with viewings available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at 2207 W. Gowan Road in North Las Vegas. For details, visit leftofcenterart.org.

Jewish film fest

“Black Honey, the Life and Poetry of Avraham Sutzkever” opens the Las Vegas Jewish Film Festival at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brenden Theatres at the Palms. The 19th annual festival will present screenings and special events on select dates through Jan. 26 at various locations. Admission is free on a first-come, limited-seating basis. For a schedule, visit lvjff.org.

‘Extreme Parrots’

Clint Carvalho and his “Extreme Parrots” show return to the Springs Preserve this weekend. Families can catch the act at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekends and major holidays through Feb. 17. The event is included with paid general admission. For details, visit springspreserve.org.

‘Astronomy in the Park’

Join the Las Vegas Astronomical Society for a presentation and stargazing from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center. A hands-on telescope clinic will precede the event. Park fees apply and participants must arrive before the gates close at 5 p.m. For more information, visit lvastronomy.com.

‘Bootlegger Boogie’

The Underground at The Mob Museum will offer Prohibition-era dance instruction at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Guests can learn to do the Charleston; partners are not required. Free entry through the speakeasy side door with the password “Old Fashioned.” For details, visit themobmuseum.org.