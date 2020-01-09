This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Artist Javiera Estrada opens an exhibit at Sahara West Library and the Barrick Museum hosts a closing reception in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

Javiera Estrada "Cotton Candy Universe" (Las Vegas-Clark County Library District)

Javiera Estrada "Butterflies" (Las Vegas-Clark County Library District)

Javiera Estrada "The LSD" (Las Vegas-Clark County Library District)

"T.V. Bulge" (1969) by John Torreano. Photo by Checko Salgado, Courtesy the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art.

"Untitled" (1969) by John Torreano. Photo by Checko Salgado, Courtesy the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art.

Javiera Estrada

Multimedia artist Javiera Estrada showcases her vibrant abstract photography in “Dreams of Ink + Flowers” at the Sahara West Library. The exhibit opens Friday in The Studio, and the reception will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Viewings will be available through March 21. For more information, visit lvccld.org.

Artist’s reception

The Barrick Museum of Art will host a meet-and-greet with artist John Torreano and Weston J. Naef, curator emeritus of the J. Paul Getty Museum, from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The closing reception for Torreano’s “Stars on the Ground” exhibit will also feature remarks by curator Melisa Christ. Admission is free. For details, visit unlv.edu/barrickmuseum.

‘Last Call’

The Mob Museum marks the start of Prohibition 100 years later with a “Last Call” celebration Thursday. The event will feature jazz music and drink specials starting at 8 p.m. in The Underground. Entry is free to the speakeasy with the password “swanky.” For more information, visit themobmuseum.org.

Akropolis Reed Quintet

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, this award-winning ensemble will perform its interpretations of classical compositions and original music at 7 p.m. Friday at the Clark County Library and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Windmill Library. Both concerts are free. For details, visit lvccld.org.

‘On Golden Pond’

Theatre in the Valley presents Ernest Thompson’s 1979 play at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Sun City MacDonald Ranch, 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson. Additional performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and 18 and 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Cactus Valley Resort Theater, 11088 Amigo St., Henderson. Tickets are $18 at theatreinthevalley.org.