This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

The Russian National Ballet presents “Cinderella” at UNLV and the Piano Guys return to The Smith Center in this week’s arts and culture roundup.

‘Cinderella’

The Russian National Ballet brings the timeless tale of Cinderella and her prince to life this weekend at UNLV. The company’s production, featuring Sergey Prokofiev’s popular score, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Artemus Ham Hall. Tickets are $20 to $50 at unlv.edu/pac.

The Piano Guys

Steven Sharp, Jon Schmidt, Paul Anderson and Al van der Beek return to The Smith Center on Saturday. The quartet will perform its mix of pop hits and classical pieces at 2 and 7:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $41 to $165; call 702-749-2000.

‘NVHead2Toe’

Artists from Las Vegas and Virginia City created works in this exhibition as part of the Nevada Arts Council’s Basin to Range Exchange. Drawings, paintings and collages will be on display through Feb. 29 at Core Contemporary, 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite D-222. The opening reception will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. For details, visit corecontemporary.com.

‘Year of the Rat’

The Mayor’s Gallery at the Historic Fifth Street School is hosting the “Chinese Heritage Exhibition: Year of the Rat” through Feb. 15. Viewings are available from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. On Saturday, ages 7 and older can learn about the Lunar New Year and create mixed-media art at 11 a.m. at 401 S. Fourth St. The event is free. artslasvegas.org

Young artists exhibit

Visitors to the Springs Preserve can view a variety of artwork and writings created by Southern Nevada students starting Sunday. Entries from the annual Scholastic Art and Writing Awards will be on display in the Big Springs Gallery daily through March 29. For tickets and details, visit springspreserve.org.