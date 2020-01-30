This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Winchester Cultural Center features abstract works by local artists and “Driving Miss Daisy” is at The Smith Center in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

Karen Buford's "Sky Dancer" is on display in the exhibit "Existing in Thought." (Clark County Public Arts)

"Driving Miss Daisy" (The Smith Center)

Karen Buford's "Sky Dancer" is on display in the exhibit "Existing in Thought." (Clark County Public Arts)

‘Existing in Thought’

Clark County Public Arts’ recent open call for abstract art produced more than 42 works by local artists. Judged by guest curator and artist Valentin Yordanov, the pieces can be viewed in “Existing in Thought” through March 4 at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. For details, visit clarkcountynv.gov/parks.

‘Driving Miss Daisy’

See Alfred Uhry’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play brought to life by UNLV film professor and actor Clarence Gilyard and Sheree J. Wilson. The former “Walker, Texas Ranger” co-stars will be joined by Southern Utah University theater professor and director Rick Bugg. See “Driving Miss Daisy” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $20 to $59 at thesmithcenter.com.

Jazz concert

Las Vegas native Kenny Rampton, trombonist for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, returns to perform with UNLV Jazz Ensemble I at the Essentially Ellington Festival on Saturday. The concert also features the Las Vegas Master Singers and UNLV Jazz Vocal Ensemble at 7 p.m. Saturday at Artemus Ham Hall. Tickets are $8 to $10 at unlv.edu/pac.

‘First Date’

Blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial dater Casey in this Broadway comedy presented by Super Summer Theatre and Hynes-Sight Entertainment. The musical runs through Feb. 16 at SST Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd. Tickets are $20 at supersummertheatre.org.

‘Lights of Love’

Ethel M Chocolates’ 3-acre cactus garden will be decorated for Valentine’s Day starting Saturday. The display of 1 million lights will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. daily through Feb. 16 at 2 Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson. Admission is free. For details, visit ethelm.com/lights-of-love.