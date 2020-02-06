This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Sergio and Odair Assad return to UNLV and entertainer Julie Budd performs at The Smith Center in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

The Assad Brothers (Fadi Kheir)

Julie Budd (The Smith Center)

The Assad Brothers

UNLV’s classical guitar series is celebrating 15 years with a performance by Grammy winners Sergio and Odair Assad. The Brazilian-born brothers, who have collaborated with cellist Yo-Yo Ma, tango violinist Fernando Suarez Paz, soprano Dawn Upshaw and others, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at UNLV’s Artemus Ham Hall. Tickets are $25 to $35 at unlv.edu/pac.

Julie Budd

Stage and screen performer Julie Budd will sing songs and share stories from her career at 7 p.m. Friday at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. Joined by her longtime collaborator Herb Bernstein, Budd will perform music by Frank Sinatra, Paul Anka, Duke Ellington and more. Tickets are $39 to $55 at thesmithcenter.com.

First Friday

February’s art festival features works by local artists, entertainment, music and more, from 5 to 11 p.m. in the downtown Arts District. This month’s event will also memorialize local artist Alex Huerta with a display of his artwork and a community artist interactive healing event. Working with the theme “Dream Clean,” volunteers can participate in Saturday’s Downtown Trash Dash cleanup event with check-in starting at 8:30 a.m. at Las Vegas City Hall. For details, visit ffflv.org.

‘A Steady Rain’

A Public Fit Theatre Company will present “Mad Men” writer Keith Huff’s crime drama starting Friday. Performances run through Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays (also Feb. 22) at the Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $25 to $30 at apublicfit.org.

‘Romeo & Juliet’

The Utah Shakespeare Festival Educational Touring Company presents the classic tale of William Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers at 7 p.m. Friday in the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus. Tickets are $10 to $12 at csn.edu/pac.