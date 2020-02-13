This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Philharmonic showcases the French horn and the Mob Museum celebrates it’s anniversary in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

"Star Gate" by Birgit Tode

"Water" by Birgit Tode

Bill Bernatis, Principal French horn for the Las Vegas Philharmonic. (Las Vegas Philharmonic)

Tenor Brian Thorsett will perform with the Las Vegas Philharmonic at The Smith Center. (Las Vegas Philharmonic)

Hot Club of Cowtown (Dave Creaney)

Dominic Graber in Nevada Conservatory Theatre's "Marcus; or the Secret of Sweet" at UNLV's Black Box Theatre. (Richard Brusky).

‘The Magic of Resin’

Birgit Tode is the featured artist at the Boulder City Art Guild Gallery through the end of February. By using different techniques and combining materials and styles, Tode creates colorful resin artwork on canvas. Viewings of “The Magic of Resin” exhibit are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays at the gallery in the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. For more information, visit bouldercityartguild.com.

‘Beethoven, Mozart & Britten’

Donato Cabrera and the Las Vegas Philharmonic entertain music lovers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Guest vocalist Brian Thorsett joins the orchestra for Britten’s Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings, with the solo spotlight shining on principal hornist Bill Bernatis. The program also features works by Mozart and Beethoven. Tickets are $30 to $110 at thesmithcenter.com.

The Mob Museum

To mark its eighth year, the museum offers free admission for Nevada residents — and buy-one, get-one admission for nonresidents — from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. The anniversary celebration also features a free car show with Prohibition-era vehicles outside the museum until 4 p.m. For a schedule of the day’s other events, visit themobmuseum.org.

‘Marcus’

Nevada Conservatory Theatre presents Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McRaney’s coming-of-age drama “Marcus; or the Secret of Sweet” at UNLV’s Black Box Theatre. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 23. Tickets are $18 to $20 at unlv.edu/pac.

‘Finest Hour Concert’

Jazz-blues band Davina and the Vagabonds and Western swing trio Hot Club of Cowtown play classics by the Andrew Sisters, Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald and others at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Tickets are $25 at artslasvegas.org.