This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Nevada Humanities Program Gallery features a new exhibition and Shen Yun returns to The Smith Center in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

Bobbie Ann Howell's "Aleppo Mothers Weeping"

Nancy Good_ Requiem_acrylic on canvas

123 Andres (David Rugeles)

‘Margaret, Are You Grieving’

Writers and visual artists share works on grief in a new exhibition at the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery. Inspired by Gerard Manley Hopkins’ poem “Spring and Fall: To a Young Child,” curator Angela M. Brommel invited artists and poets to contribute selections representing various types of grief, how grief appears in their work and how it affects the content and form of the piece. Viewings are available through March 25 at 1017 S. First St., No. 190. For more details, visit nevadahumanities.org.

Shen Yun

Through classical Chinese dance and music, Shen Yun takes audiences on a journey of Chinese civilization at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2 p.m. Thursday and at select times through March 1. Tickets are $85 to $255 at thesmithcenter.com.

123 Andres

Latin Grammy winners Andres Salguero and Christina Sanabria present free family concerts Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Sunrise Library and 4:30 p.m. at the Summerlin Library. The husband-and-wife duo will also perform Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the West Las Vegas Library and 4:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Library. For details, visit 123andres.com.

Opera gala

Opera Las Vegas celebrates its 20th anniversary Saturday at Paris Las Vegas. Inspired by the company’s upcoming opera “The Magic Flute,” the bash will feature music, cuisine, an auction and performances of classical and popular pieces from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Versailles Ballroom. Tickets start at $175 at operalasvegas.com.

‘Night at the Opera’

Vegas City Opera joins conductor Yunior Lopez and the Young Artist Orchestra of Las Vegas for an evening of music and arias Saturday. The concert will feature vocalists Ginger Land-van Buuren, Rebecca Morris and international baritone Luis Castillo performing selections by Puccini, Mozart, Bizet and more at 7 p.m. at the Windmill Library. Tickets are $20 at vegascityopera.org.