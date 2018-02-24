This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Majestic Repertory Theatre's world premiere of "Sentience."

Majestic Repertory Theatre's world premiere of "Sentinence."

‘Sentience’

Majestic Repertory Theatre stages the world premiere of Tylar Pendgraft’s science not-so-fiction tale, about a research scientist trying to prevent PTSD by genetically modifying soldiers’ memories and emotions prior to combat — and the chilling consequences when her husband, an Air Force officer, undergoes the experimental procedure. “Sentience” continues at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays through March 11 at 1217 S. Main St. For tickets ($25), click on majesticrepertory.com.

Johnny Mathis

Johnny Mathis bills his latest tour “The Voice of Romance.” Chances are, the romantic choices go beyond his classic hits to include selections from his latest album, “Johnny Mathis Sings the Great New American Songbook” — featuring his versions of songs by Leonard Cohen, Bruno Mars, Adele, Pharrell, Whitney Houston and more — when he performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $33 to $175; visit thesmithcenter.com.

‘One Night of Queen’

Freddie Mercury may be gone, but Gary Mullen & The Works will rock you by re-creating the glory days of Queen with renditions of such classics as “Bohemian Rhapsody” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall. Tickets ($24-$79) are available at thesmithcenter.com.

Alpert & Hall

He’s a nine-time Grammy winner who led the Tijuana Brass to the top of the charts — and scored No. 1 singles as both singer (“This Guy’s in Love With You”) and instrumentalist (“Rise”). She’s the former lead vocalist of Brasil ’66. Together, they’ll celebrate their musical and personal ties (they’ve been married for more than 40 years) at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $39 to $65; visit thesmithcenter.com.

Squirrel Nut Zippers

Celebrating 25 years of music-making, the Squirrel Nut Zippers deliver a freewheeling fusion of Delta blues, gypsy jazz and swing revival at a free concert also featuring Davina Sowers and the Vagabonds. The tunes begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Centennial Plaza at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Details: artslasvegas.org.