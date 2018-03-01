This week’s 5 best bets for arts culture in Las Vegas

Pink Martini returns to The Smith Center March 3 for the Las Vegas Philharmonic gala. (Thomas Hornbecker)

Pink Martini

There will be conga. You’d expect nothing less from the sparkling “little orchestra” Pink Martini, which performs an eclectic, around-the-world repertoire that crosses the boundaries of classical, jazz and vintage pop. Led by Thomas Lauderdale and featuring original lead singer China Forbes, Pink Martini returns to The Smith Center to headline the Las Vegas Philharmonic gala at 8 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall; for tickets ($30-$109), visit lvphil.org.

‘Suddenly Last Summer’

Las Vegas’ unofficial Tennessee Williams festival (which began with Majestic Repertory’s “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and A Public Fit’s still-playing “The Glass Menagerie”) continues with another slice of Southern Gothic set in New Orleans’ Garden District, where a wealthy widow enlists a psychiatrist to treat (or is it to silence?) her traumatized niece. Williams’ 1958 one-act begins at 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 11 at Super Summer Theatre’s Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Tickets are $14-$15 and available at supersummertheatre.org.

‘In Composition’

UNLV’s dance department and music school celebrate the symbiotic relationship between dance and music with “In Composition,” a collaborative concert featuring new choreography to music ranging from Latin to rap and beyond, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Judy Bayley Theatre; for tickets ($10-$18), click on pac.unlv.edu.

‘Spotlight’

Las Vegas singer Michelle Johnson — who’s worked with such musical icons as Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand, Elton John and Gladys Knight — performs some of their greatest hits (along with tunes from Sheena Easton, Lesley Gore, Rosalind Cash, David Cassidy, the Platters and more) at 8 p.m. Friday in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. Tickets ($22-$40) and available at thesmithcenter.com.

Ten Tenors

In “Wish You Were Here,” the singing Aussies salute musical legends gone too soon — including John Lennon, David Bowie, Prince, Freddie Mercury and Amy Winehouse — at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall; for tickets ($24-$99), visit thesmithcenter.com.