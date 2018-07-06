This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Artist Robert Belliveau's microscopic images -- such as this starch granule altered by cilantro -- inspire a current Springs Preserve exhibit.

Robert Rock Belliveau/Springs Preserve "Rhubarb Butterfly," part of the “Microscopic Beauty of Fruits and Vegetables" exhibit currently in the Big Springs Gallery at the Springs Preserve's Origen Museum.

‘Microscopic Beauty’

Local artist Robert Belliveau discovers the “Microscopic Beauty of Fruits and Vegetables,” photographing colorful microscopic crystals in juices, in an exhibit open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sept. 30 in the Big Springs Gallery of the Origen Museum at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $4.94 to $9.95 for Nevada residents, $8.95 to $18.95 for nonresidents; visit springspreserve.org for details.

Blue Angel

The iconic Blue Angel — who hovered over Fremont Street’s Blue Angel Motel for 60 years — takes a final bow before restoration from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Neon Museum’s Ne10 Studio, 1001 W. Bonanza Road. The free exhibit also features Neon Museum signs — and Blue Angel-inspired images by local artists. Visit neonmuseum.org for details.

‘Discovery Day’

Outdoor fun comes inside at Wetlands Park’s free “Discovery Day” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. Events include encounters with live desert creatures and a variety of interpretive and interactive exhibits. Nature Center hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; outdoor hours in the park are dawn to dusk. More information: clarkcountyNV.gov.

Trout Fishing in America

Grammy Award nominees Keith Grimwood and Ezra Idlet have been dubbed the Lennon and McCartney of kids’ music, but they have an identity all their own: Trout Fishing in America. They’ll kick off the annual Children’s Summer Concert Series at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St., and 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. For tickets ($5), visit artslasvegas.org.

‘Hearts4Vegas’

It’s been more than six months since the Oct. 1 Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, but the healing continues at “Hearts4Vegas.” The free traveling exhibition of notes, cards, pictures, condolences and artwork sent to the City of Las Vegas in the wake of the tragedy continues through Aug. 31 at the Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Hills Drive; hours are 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. Visit artslasvegas.org for details.