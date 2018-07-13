This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Jackson Browne performs "Take It Easy" during a tribute to Glenn Frey at the 58th annual Grammy Awards on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Jackson Browne

Even after five decades, Jackson Browne is hardly running on empty. The veteran singer-songwriter — a member of the Rock and Roll and Songwriters halls of fame — performs at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall at 8 p.m. Friday, accompanied by his longtime bandmates, to revisit signature hits from “Doctor My Eyes” to “The Pretender,” along with selections from his latest album, “Standing in the Breach.” For tickets ($40-$130), visit thesmithcenter.com.

Final performances

Two very different musicals wrap up runs at local theaters this weekend. The world premiere of the comedic “Bigfoot, the Musical” — about a small-town innocent with a great big glandular problem — concludes at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at Majestic Repertory Theatre, 1217 S. Main St. ($15-$25; majesticrepertory.com). And “She Loves Me,” in which feuding shop clerks discover they’re lonely-hearts pen pals, wraps up at 8:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park ($15; supersummertheatre.org).

Paris Chansons

Celebrate Bastille Day with the musical ensemble Paris Chansons, whose repertoire runs from A (for Charles Aznavour) to Z (contemporary Zaz), with room for Edith Piaf, Yves Montand and more. They’ll perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Tickets are $20 and available at artslasvegas.org.

Comedy magic show

If you can’t decide between laughter and amazement, the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Magic Show with Brandon Baggett focuses on magic — and the magic of laughter. The all-ages show begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. For tickets ($5), visit ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks.

Sonia de los Santos

It’s a double musical fiesta as Sonia de los Santos — the latest attraction in Las Vegas Children’s Summer Concert Series — blends Latin American party tunes and bilingual versions of American classics at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St., and 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. For tickets ($5), visit artslasvegas.org.