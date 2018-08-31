This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Christie Prades as Gloria Estefan and Company, ON YOUR FEET! Matthew Murphy

Christie Prades as Gloria Estefan, Adriel Flete and Company, ON YOUR FEET! Matthew Murphy

Mauricio Martinez as Emilio Estefan and Christie Prades as Gloria Estefan and Company, ON YOUR FEET! Matthew Murphy

‘On Your Feet!’

The biographical musical chronicles Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s journey from Cuba to crossover hitmakers. Directed by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, and based on the original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris, “On Your Feet!” features fan favorite songs such as “Conga” and “The Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” and choreography by Sergio Trujillo. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sept. 9, with 2 p.m. matinees Sept. 8 and 9, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $127 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘24 Hr Play Project’

Twelve writers, 12 directors and 60 actors will take part in Cockroach Theatre’s inaugural “24 Hr Play Project.” Participants will form teams and create 12 plays Friday, with the public able to view the results of the theater experience at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St. Tickets for the show are $20 at cockroachtheatre.com.

Alexandro Querevalu

Known for performing Amerindian music on a variety of wind instruments, Alexandro Querevalu returns to Las Vegas on Saturday. The Native American musician will play at 7 p.m. at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court. Tickets are $30 to $45 at thespacelv.com.

Artist talk

The CSN Fine Arts Gallery will host an artist talk with Shona Macdonald at 4 p.m. Thursday. The University of Massachusetts Amherst art professor’s medium- and large-scale paintings are on display in the exhibit “Overcast.” The free exhibit continues through Sept. 8 at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. For details, visit csn.edu/artgallery.

Ben Hale and Friends

Cabaret Jazz hosts the album release party for Ben Hale’s “Have a Little Cry” on Friday. Hale will perform roots, rock ’n’ roll and country music with an all-star band at 7 p.m. at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $25 to $45 at thesmithcenter.com.