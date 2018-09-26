This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

NCT's "The Importance of Being Earnest" (Richard Brusky)

Aaron Tveit (Nathan Johnson)

‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

Nevada Conservatory Theatre begins its season with Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy of manners and mischief. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 7 in UNLV’s Judy Bayley Theatre, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $22.50 to $25, with $10 tickets for students with ID at unlv.edu/pac.

Aaron Tveit

He’s starred on Broadway (“Wicked,” “Hairspray”), in movies (“Les Miserables”) and on TV (“BrainDead” and “Grease: Live”). Singer, dancer and actor Aaron Tveit performs his favorite show tunes at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $39 to $59 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Rock in Las Vegas’

Limited-edition photographs by musicians Julian Lennon and Nikki Sixx and rock photographer Neal Preston are on display through Oct. 28 at the Carnevale Gallery. The opening reception, featuring appearances by Preston and Sixx, will be 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Palace Tower at Caesars Palace. For details and reservations, visit carnevalegallery.com.

Ladama

Hailing from Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia and the United States, the four women of Ladama use traditional and nontraditional instruments to create Latin alternative music. The ensemble performs at 7 p.m. Friday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. Tickets are $12 to $14 at the front desk or clarkcountynv.gov/parksregistration.

‘Winnie-the-Pooh’

Christopher Robin’s silly old bear sets out in search of honey in the Rainbow Company’s new family production. Join Pooh and his pals at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 7 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Tickets are $5.50 at artslasvegas.org.