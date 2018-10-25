This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

(Jerry Metellus)

(Jerry Metellus)

‘Dracula’

Nevada Ballet Theatre brings the Prince of Darkness to life this weekend at The Smith Center. Choreographer Ben Stevenson’s ballet follows the classic tale of Count Dracula, with music by Franz Liszt and Gothic costumes and sets. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $139 at thesmithcenter.com.

Masterwork concert

The Southern Nevada Musical Arts Society opens its 56th season Sunday at UNLV. The Musical Arts Chorus and Orchestra will perform works by Handel and Haydn with guest soloist Thomas Hydes. The concert begins at 3 p.m. in Artemus Ham Hall, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $10 to $20 at unlv.edu/pac.

‘SeeingSaying’

Nevada Humanities and Test Site Projects created a special “Illustrated Word Exhibition” to celebrate this year’s Las Vegas Book Festival. The limited-edition collaborative works created by pairings of literary and visual artists are on display at the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery through Nov. 29. A reception will be 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at 1017 S. First St. The curators’ talk will begin at 7 p.m. For details, visit nevadahumanities.org.

‘The Dog/The Cat’

The ups and downs of relationships are seen through the eyes of furry, four-legged companions in Cockroach Theatre’s production of this romantic comedy. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 11 at Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St. Tickets are $20 to $25 at cockroachtheatre.com.

‘Jazz & Art’

Ellis Rice and Blusoul perform at Left of Center Art Gallery’s annual fundraiser Saturday. The event includes a silent art auction, drawing, food and cash bar from 6 to 9 p.m. at Eclipse Theater, 814 S. Third St. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door. For details, visit facebook.com/leftofcentergallery.