Tickets on sale for mind-bending Omega Mart experience at Area15

Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company, will open its new Omega Mart experience on Feb. 18.

Omega Mart in Las Vegas will have plenty in store for experience seekers. (Meow Wolf)

Omega Mart in Las Vegas will have plenty in store for experience seekers. (Meow Wolf)

Omega Mart in Las Vegas will have plenty in store for experience seekers. (Meow Wolf)

Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company, will open its new Omega Mart experience on Feb. 18. (Meow Wolf)

Omega Mart in Las Vegas will have plenty in store for experience seekers. (Meow Wolf)

Omega Mart products. (Meow Wolf)

A mind-bending new experience at Area15 is opening soon and tickets are on sale now.

Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company, will open its new Omega Mart experience on Feb. 18.

The experience at Area15 invites shoppers to visit a grocery store where something mysterious lurks around, behind and beneath the aisles.

More than 325 creatives have been involved with more than 250 unique projects inside the exhibition, which will have four themed areas and 60 additional unique environments, including installation-filled rooms, terrains and portals to other worlds in Meow Wolf fashion.

“We’re thrilled to launch our exhibition in Las Vegas next month,” said Corvas Brinkerhoff, Meow Wolf co-founder and executive creative director of Meow Wolf Las Vegas.

“We’ve been working tirelessly to complete the project and can’t wait to introduce audiences to an entirely new mode of storytelling that is truly unlike anything they’ve ever seen before.”

Visitors will soon be able to experience more than 100 custom items on the grocery store shelves such as Impact Corn, Caltucky Freedom Glaze and Americanized Beef.

The mysteries, lifeforms and multiverses that lay beyond the products are up to visitors to discover for themselves.

Tickets for Omega Mart are now on sale at www.omegamart.com.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.