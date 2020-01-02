Tim Burton’s ‘Lost Vegas’ exhibition extended, book signing planned

If you haven’t yet made it to see ‘Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum,’ there’s even more time to view the acclaimed filmmaker’s collection of weird, quirky and familiar artworks.

Art piece "Martians" by Tim Burton in his Lost Vegas art exhibition at the Neon Museum on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Art pieces by Tim Burton in his Lost Vegas art exhibition at the Neon Museum on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Art piece "Penguin Boy Poem" by Tim Burton in his Lost Vegas art exhibition at the Neon Museum on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Art piece "Betelgeuse Sign" by Tim Burton in his Lost Vegas art exhibition at the Neon Museum on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Art pieces "Neon Grid Wall" at left with "Lost Vegas Sign Tower" by Tim Burton in his Lost Vegas art exhibition at the Neon Museum on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Director and artist Tim Burton speaks about his new Lost Vegas art exhibition at the Neon Museum at the Ne10 Studio Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If you haven’t yet made it to see “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation,” there’s still time to see the acclaimed filmmaker’s collection of weird, quirky and familiar artworks.

The temporary exhibit at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas has been extended from Feb. 15 to April 12.

The director, producer, writer and animator of movies including “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Beetlejuice” and “Alice in Wonderland” will be making a return to Las Vegas on Jan. 21 to sign copies of the brand-new exhibition catalog “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum” ($29.95), as well as his books “The Art of Tim Burton” ($75) and “The Napkin Art of Tim Burton: things you think about in a bar” ($19.99). Registration for the book-signing is required and may be done at neonmuseum.org beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 8.

In his first exhibit in North America in nearly 10 years, Burton’s works were designed to interact with the museum’s retired neon signs.

About 90 percent of his more than 40 digital and sculptural works were created specifically for the museum and have never been shown.

Many of the items are inspired by Burton’s memories of visiting the city as a child.

“We were to coming to Vegas since I was basically a baby, weekends in Vegas all the time,” Burton said at a news conference ahead of the exhibit’s opening in October. “You know, from the ’60s and ’70s to now, I’ve seen all of it change. Whatever changes, it still remains weird.”

Among the exhibit’s collection is a 40-foot-tall spade, and small letterboard that reads “Betelgeuse Betelgeuse,” three life-size martians from “Mars Attacks!” and an interactive karaoke installation featuring Burton’s character, Stain Boy.

