Trey Ratcliffe showcase leads Las Vegas art lineup this week

International photographer Trey Ratcliff displays works at Carnevale Gallery and Las Vegas Little Theatre offers a free season preview in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

"Shinjuku" by Trey Ratcliff

"Inception Reflection" (Trey Ratcliff)

"Abandoned Yacht" (Trey Ratcliff - StuckInCustoms.com)

Trey Ratcliff

Master photographer Trey Ratcliff will showcase 10 large-format prints at Carnevale Gallery through Sept. 20. Known for his images of the Burning Man festival and fine-art and travel photography, Ratcliff will discuss and share stories of each image at the launch party from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the gallery located at Appian Way in Caesars Palace. For details, visit carnevalegallery.com.

LVLT Season Preview

Las Vegas Little Theatre’s 42nd season will include prodcutions of “Six Degrees of Separation,” “Bus Stop” and “Glengarry Glen Ross.” See scenes and numbers from all of the upcoming plays and musicals during a free preview at 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday on the company’s Mainstage at 3920 Schiff Drive. For details, visit lvlt.org.

Freddie B

Entertainer Freddie B and friends present “Groovin’ on a Sunday Afternoon” — featuring jazz and blues standards, original compositions and a tribute to Lou Rawls — at 3 p.m. Sunday at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $35 to $55 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Native Nevada Basketry Tradition’

Co-curated by Rebecca Eagle, this exhibit explores the differences and similarities of works created by Native American basket weavers. Viewings are available through Nov. 7 at the Las Vegas City Hall’s Grand Gallery, 495 S. Main St. For more information, visit artslasvegas.org.

Back-to-school event

The Las Vegas Farmers Market hosts a back-to-school celebration with free games and activities, fresh produce, food trucks and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs. Park entry is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/lasvegasfarmersmarketllc.