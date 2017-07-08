ad-fullscreen
Arts & Culture

Vegas Stripped: Dancer will stop at nothing to have everything — VIDEO

By Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2017 - 4:23 pm
 

Victoria Lorraine Jones is a dancer, dance instructor and model. She recently created and hosted the Las Vegas Tap Dance Fest. She works at local schools and afterschool programs while performing dance gigs as much she can. She wants everything — to be a professional backup dancer for Beyonce, to be a fitness guru, to have her face on a billboard — and she plans on getting it.

Vegas Stripped is an Emmy Award-winning series by visual journalist Rachel Aston. Her videos are posted weekly at reviewjournal.com. Contact her at raston@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rookie__rae on Twitter.

 

