Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view

Watch the Sphere transform its exterior into an eyeball, the Earth and more.

The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Most people have only been able to see the Sphere from their hotel window or by driving around the venue, but what if you could see it from a bird’s eye view?

Take a look at our photos and video of the Sphere, taken by drone, that show off the venue’s massive 580,000-square-foot exterior LED screen.

Review-Journal photographer Bizuayehu Tesfaye photographed and recorded the Sphere displaying a giant eyeball, the Earth, the bottom of a pirate ship-covered sea and more dazzling designs.

