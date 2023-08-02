94°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Arts & Culture

Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view

Las Vegas Sphere dazzles with nighttime display
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2023 - 5:55 pm
 
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayeh ...
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayeh ...
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayeh ...
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayeh ...
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayeh ...
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayeh ...
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Most people have only been able to see the Sphere from their hotel window or by driving around the venue, but what if you could see it from a bird’s eye view?

Take a look at our photos and video of the Sphere, taken by drone, that show off the venue’s massive 580,000-square-foot exterior LED screen.

Review-Journal photographer Bizuayehu Tesfaye photographed and recorded the Sphere displaying a giant eyeball, the Earth, the bottom of a pirate ship-covered sea and more dazzling designs.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release former 1st-round pick
Raiders release former 1st-round pick
2
Two major Las Vegas Strip attractions shut down
Two major Las Vegas Strip attractions shut down
3
Raiders sign quarterback
Raiders sign quarterback
4
Raiders defense gets best of Jimmy Garoppolo during practice
Raiders defense gets best of Jimmy Garoppolo during practice
5
What’s next for The Sphere? Here’s a peek into the future
What’s next for The Sphere? Here’s a peek into the future
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at the Metro on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Chic ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Shows by the Smashing Pumpkins and Kelly Clarkson and the Spence-Crawford title fight highlight this week’s lineup of things to do.

More stories
Welcome to the NFL, rookie: Michael Mayer gets lesson from Maxx Crosby
Welcome to the NFL, rookie: Michael Mayer gets lesson from Maxx Crosby
Caesars expects high-rollers to return for F1, Super Bowl
Caesars expects high-rollers to return for F1, Super Bowl
Raiders report: Defensive back carted off practice field
Raiders report: Defensive back carted off practice field
Man gets life sentence for killing girlfriend, leaving body in desert
Man gets life sentence for killing girlfriend, leaving body in desert
Las Vegas could spend up to $1.5M litigating Badlands case this year
Las Vegas could spend up to $1.5M litigating Badlands case this year
1 dead after bus rollover near Grand Canyon West, 8 flown to UMC
1 dead after bus rollover near Grand Canyon West, 8 flown to UMC