What is Dia de los Muertos and how do we celebrate it?

Day of the Dead (Severiano del Castillo Galvan)

It’s a celebration that involves wearing costumes, visiting cemeteries, honoring departed loved ones and thinking about death on an occasion when, some believe, the boundary that separates our world from the next weakens.

It’s not Halloween but, rather, Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Celebrated Nov. 1 and 2 with much symbolism and iconography, it’s a joyous celebration of life, death, family history and remembrance — as well as an acknowledgment of our own mortality.

