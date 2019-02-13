Yayoi Kusama exhibit on Las Vegas Strip extended

Dawn Michelle Baude explores the "Infinity Mirrored Room" at Yayoi Kusama's new exhibit at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Los asistentes caminan por "Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity and Narcissus Garden" en la nueva exhibición de Yayoi Kusama en la Galería de Bellas Artes Bellagio el viernes 16 de noviembre de 2018, en Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Los asistentes caminan por "Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity and Narcissus Garden" en la nueva exhibición de Yayoi Kusama en la Galería de Bellas Artes Bellagio el viernes 16 de noviembre de 2018, en Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Attendees explore Yayoi Kusama's new exhibit at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Matt Kelemen, left, and Gisela Lacayo read background information on artist Yayoi Kusama at her new exhibit at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

© YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore/Shanghai and Victoria Miro, London/Venice

Yayoi Kusama, Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity, 2009, Wood, mirror, plastic, acrylic, LED and aluminum installation, 415 x 415 x 287.4 cm, 163 x 163 x 113 in. © YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore/Shanghai and Victoria Miro, London/Venice.

The infinity room is attracting infinity people.

Well, not quite— but at 55,000 visitors to date, “Yayoi Kusama” has become one of the most visited exhibitions in the history of Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art.

Due to demand, the temporary exhibit extended its original end date from April 28 to June 30.

The exhibit features two large-scale installations by Japanese artist Kusama.

“Infinity Mirrored Room: Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity” is a 13.5-foot cube lined with mirrors. Guests are allowed inside one or two at a time to see small lanterns suspended in the darkness.

“Narcissus Garden” is a room full of silver spheres, inviting guests to take in their reflection from numerous angles.

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama has garnered international acclaim for her immersive infinity mirrored rooms. “Aftermath” is the first one to open in Las Vegas.

The exhibit initially opened November 17, 2018.

Related

Infinity room exhibit opens at Las Vegas Strip gallery

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.