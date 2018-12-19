Author James Patterson gives holiday bonuses to bookstore employees

In this Aug. 30, 2016 file photo, author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York to promote his latest book, "The Murder of Stephen King." Patterson's 150-page book, which comes out November 1, tells of an obsessed fan out to get King and of the detective trying to save him. The novel is part of his "BookShots" series of "pulse-pounding thrillers under $5 and 150 pages or less. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — James Patterson has renewed a most welcome holiday publishing tradition — bonuses for independent bookstore employees.

The best-selling author announced Tuesday that 333 workers each will receive $750. The winners, nominated by customers and colleagues among others, are listed on the web site of the American Booksellers Association. Patterson has given more than $1 million to individual book sellers over the past five years and has donated millions to libraries and literacy programs.

In a statement Tuesday, Patterson said book sellers have used the money for everything from fixing a car to paying a dental bill. He said he was happy to make “a small difference” in the lives of people who had helped so many in their communities.