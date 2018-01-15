Entertainment

Aziz Ansari apologized after ‘surprising’ sex misconduct charge

The Associated Press
January 15, 2018 - 3:04 am
 
Updated January 15, 2018 - 3:23 am

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Aziz Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated last year.

Ansari said in a statement Sunday that he apologized last year when she told him about her discomfort during a sexual encounter in his apartment he said he believed to be consensual.

The woman, identified as a 23-year-old photographer in an interview with Babe.net, says she was furious when she saw Ansari was wearing a “Time’s Up” pin while accepting a Golden Globe on Jan. 7.

She said it brought back memories of him assaulting her after a date in his apartment.

The next day, the woman texted Ansari letting him know that she was upset with his behavior that night.

Ansari says he was surprised and apologized.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Entertainment Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like